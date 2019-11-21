Sports Medicine Market Outlook 2024: Global Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

PUNE, India, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports.com publish a new report titled Global Sports Medicine Market represents the current scenario of the market, and based on in-depth analysis of all the major factors that are expected to influence the demand in the near future, it estimates the state of the Sports Medicine market by the forecast period.

The Sports Medicine market 2019 examines the global Sports Medicine industry from a competitive outlook as well. Top Key Players of Sports Medicine are mentioned, and a detailed competitive profile is presented for each of them.

Key Players: Arthrex, Inc (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Stryker Corporation (US), Breg Inc. (US), DJO Global, Inc. (US), Mueller Sports, Inc. (US), Wright Medical Group N.V. (US), Medtronic (Ireland), RTI Surgical (US), Performance Health International Limited (US), KARL STORZ (Germany), and Bauerfeind AG (US).

"The sports medicine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period."

The global sports medicine market is projected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2024 from USD 6.6 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 6.5%. Growth in the sports medicine market can be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of sports injuries, continuous influx of new products and treatment modalities, and developments in the field of regenerative medicine. However, the high cost of implants and other devices may restrain the market to a certain extent.

"The North American sports medicine market is expected to hold the largest market during the forecast period."

Geographically, the sports medicine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The North American market is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The rising popularity of sports and physical activity, growing awareness regarding the prevention &treatment of sports injuries, and increasing investments in sports medicine are the key factors driving the North American sports medicine market.

Analysis of Sports Medicine Market by Product (Body Reconstruction (Arthroscopy devices, Implants), Body Support & Recovery Products (Physiotherapy Equipment, Compression Clothing, Braces & Supports)), Application and Region - Global Forecasts to 2024.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 55%, Tier 2 - 20%, and Tier 3 - 25%

Tier 1 - 55%, Tier 2 - 20%, and Tier 3 - 25% By Designation: C-level - 43%, Director-level - 32%, and Others - 25%

C-level - 43%, Director-level - 32%, and Others - 25% By Region: North America - 38%, Europe - 23%, APAC - 29%, and RoW - 10%

"The Body Support & Recovery Products segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period."

On the basis of product, the global sports medicine market has been segmented into body reconstruction products, body support &recovery products, and accessories. The body reconstruction products segment is further divided into fracture and ligament repair products, arthroscopy devices, implants, prosthetics, and orthobiologics. Similarly, body support &recovery products include braces & support, physiotherapy equipment, and compression clothing. The body support &recovery products segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Braces &supports are required before and after procedures involving reconstruction. The demand for these devices is growing due to their requirement in the treatment of the majority of the sports injuries. Subsequently, shifting trend towards physiotherapy is a major factor boosting this market growth.

"The knee injuries segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period."

On the basis of application, the sports medicine market is segmented into knee injuries, shoulder injuries, foot & ankle injuries, elbow & wrist injuries, back & spine injuries, hip & groin injuries, and other injuries. The knee injuries segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to knee injuries being the most common sports injury accounting for approximately 40% of all injuries.

Research Coverage

This report studies the sports medicine market based on product, application, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis-industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the sports medicine market, and high-growth regions with their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

