Changes to global Sales and Operations functions to enhance commercial strategy, and drive operational efficiency and decision making

MNX Global Logistics today announced several key executive appointments. In the last two years, MNX acquired three top-tier companies in the time-critical logistics industry, which were Logical Freight Solutions based in Melbourne, Australia; Network Global Logistics based in Broomfield, CO; and Global First based in Naples, FL. These executive appointments will consolidate the reporting structure globally for all of these acquisitions.

Nathan Gesse named Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Gesse joined MNX in 2014. In addition to being responsible for MNX's EMEA and Americas Operations, this appointment will expand his operational responsibilities to include MNX's services within the Asia-Pacific region. Mr. Gesse will lead MNX's global operations, including its Customer Excellence Centers, field operations, engineering, and implementation teams.

Paul Gettings named Chief Commercial Officer

Mr. Gettings joined MNX with the acquisition of Network Global Logistics in 2018 and served as the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing and President of the Service Parts Logistics Division. Now as Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Gettings will lead all Sales, Marketing and Customer Solutions company-wide. Mr. Gettings and his team will be responsible for all customer relationships and the execution of MNX's future growth plan.

James Galante named President, MNX Entertainment and Transportation Verticals

Mr. Galante was previously the Founder and President of Global First, a company that MNX acquired earlier this year. In this new role, Mr. Galante will lead the global commercial development of the Media and Entertainment and Transportation verticals at MNX. MNX has a long history of servicing the media and entertainment industry since the early 1980s.

"These appointments are consistent with our global strategy to deliver an industry-leading customer experience," says John Labrie, MNX Chief Executive Officer. "I am pleased to have Nathan, Paul, and James leading our efforts globally to serve our customers with the industry's best time-critical logistics services across the Life Sciences, Aviation, Technology, and Entertainment sectors."

About MNX

MNX Global Logistics (www.mnx.com) is a premium global provider of specialized, expedited transportation and logistics services. Clients include multinational leaders in the biopharmaceutical, life sciences, medical device, aviation, technology, and entertainment industries. These organizations rely on MNX's exceptional record of transporting critical items around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005234/en/

Contacts:

Ken Ying

MNX Global Logistics

+1.310.981.0919

kenneth.ying@mnx.com