Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 20-November-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.37p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.93p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 350.38p INCLUDING current year revenue 358.93p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---