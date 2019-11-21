

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) is in talks to buy TD Ameritrade (AMTD) and a deal could be announced as early as Thursday, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



Meanwhile, Fox Business reported the deal values at $26 billion.



The deal - if reaches- would come one month after both companies announced plans to eliminate commissions for most online trades.



In Thursday pre-market trade, AMTD is currently trading at $52.44, up $11.06 or 26.73 percent. Meanwhile, SCHW is trading at $50.50, up $5.74 or 12.82 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX