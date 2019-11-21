Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 874171  ISIN: US8085131055 Ticker-Symbol: SWG 
Tradegate
21.11.19
13:30 Uhr
45,170 Euro
+4,765
+11,79 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,430
44,610
14:22
44,250
44,685
14:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHARLES SCHWAB
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION45,170+11,79 %
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION47,400+26,74 %