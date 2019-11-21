One Stop Systems, Inc.: OSS to Present at 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event on December 10-12, 2019

ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, has been invited to present at 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event institutional investor conference being held on December 10-12, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Bel Air, California.

OSS president and CEO, Steve Cooper, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, December 10, at 9:20 a.m. Pacific time. He will be joined by the company's CFO John Morrison for one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day.

The presentation will be also webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at ir.onestopsystems.com.

Management will discuss its award-winning AI on the FLY® technology and recent major contract wins, including a $36 million multi-year contract to provide mil-spec flash storage arrays for an airborne military radar application and a $60 million multi-year OEM contract to provide video display servers for media, entertainment and broadcast production applications.

Last week, the company reported record Q3 2019 results, with revenue up 55% to $14.9 million and net income of $545,000 or $0.03 per basic and diluted share. OSS also provided guidance for revenue of $55 million to $58 million, or up 49% to 57%, for the full year of 2019.

The LD Micro Main Event is one of the nation's largest independent conferences for micro-cap companies, with over 275 names presenting to more than 1,400 attendees. The conference will also feature variety of speakers and panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, as well as evening social events.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with OSS, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events. To request a one-on-one meeting with OSS email your request to wade@ldmicro.com.

View OSS' LD Micro profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/OSS

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe. For more information about LD Micro, go to www.ldmicro.com/events.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to "the edge' and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the performance of OSS-Volta16 AI on the Fly™ GPU accelerated computing systems and industry trends regarding deployment of computing power in the field. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems that any of our plans will be achieved.

Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: location of customer deployments, timing of shipments by OSS and that our ability to close future production business may not develop as we expect; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

