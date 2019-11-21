Two projects have been deployed by Canopy Power on private islands in Indonesia. The two 52.5 kW/77 kWh mini-grids were the only alternative to diesel generators due to the lack of a connection with the grid on the island of Batam. The projects - which rely on REC Solar modules, SMA inverters and a storage system from Tesvolt - provide around half of the energy required on their respective islands.Singapore renewables micro-grid start-up Canopy Power last summer installed two solar-plus-storage mini-grids on private islands in Indonesia. Nikoi and Cempedak are 10km and 14km, respectively, from ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...