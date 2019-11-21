Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JHJH ISIN: US83200N1037 Ticker-Symbol: 3SE 
Tradegate
20.11.19
18:36 Uhr
40,430 Euro
+0,225
+0,56 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMARTSHEET INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMARTSHEET INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,365
40,700
16:23
40,365
40,700
16:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SMARTSHEET
SMARTSHEET INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SMARTSHEET INC40,430+0,56 %