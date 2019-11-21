VerifyMe Appoints Scott Greenberg to its Board of Directors

Current CEO of NYSE GP Strategies Will Provide Business Development

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / VerifyMe, Inc. (OTCQB:VRME), a digital technology solutions provider specializing in counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, track and trace features for labels, packaging and products, announced today the appointment of Scott Greenberg to its Board of Directors.

Scott Greenberg has served for the past 14 years as the Chief Executive Officer of GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX), a global performance improvement solutions provider of sales and technical training, digital learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. GP Strategies clients include Fortune 500 companies, manufacturing, process and energy industries, and other commercial and government customers.

Scott Greenberg, stated, "I am excited to join the VerifyMe Board at this time. The company's technology is at the forefront of security and authentication and addresses areas of vulnerability in brand protection and packaging. Recent contract awards validate the company's value-add and position is at an inflection point to begin to accelerate its revenue. I look forward to utilizing my network of relationships I have built over the years to assist in the growth of VerifyMe in any way I can."

VerifyMe Chief Executive Officer Patrick White, commented, "We welcome Scott Greenberg to our Board and look forward to his advice, guidance and network of relationships. His experience in leading GP Strategies to $500 million annual revenue and a $200 million market valuation on the NYSE is invaluable to us as we enter our accelerated growth stage."

Mr. Greenberg has served as Chief Executive Officer of GP Strategies Corporation ("GP Strategies") since April 2005. He was President of GP Strategies from 2001 to 2006, Chief Financial Officer from 1989 until 2005, Executive Vice President from 1998 to 2001, Vice President from 1985 to 1998, and held various other positions with GP Strategies since 1981. Mr. Greenberg was also a Director of Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc., formerly National Patent Development Corporation ("NPDC"), from 2004 to 2015.

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc., is a technology solutions company that markets products supported by patents, patent applications and trade secrets which provides identifiers and serialization for authenticating, tracking and tracing functions for labels, packaging and products. The company also markets multi-factor biometric verification solutions to verify people. VerifyMe's physical technology authenticates packaging, labels and documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with serialization and track-and-trace software. The company's digital technologies authenticate people by performing strong, multi-factor biometric verification via its patented digital software platforms. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the acquisition of new customers and the expected future growth. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and history of losses, its ability to work with partners in selling its technologies to businesses, production difficulties, our inability to enter into contracts and arrangements with future partners, issues which may affect the reluctance of companies to change their purchasing of products, acceptance of our technologies, the efficiency of our authenticators in the field, our ability to successfully protect our intellectual property rights, and claims of infringement by others. Further information with respect to our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement (File No. 333-234155) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 10, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company's actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

For Licensing or Other Information Contact:

Company: VerifyMe, Inc.

Email: IR@verifyme.com

Website: http://www.verifyme.com

SOURCE: VerifyMe, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567393/VerifyMe-Appoints-Scott-Greenberg-to-its-Board-of-Directors