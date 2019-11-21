Ezra Cohen Montreal Transforms Breakfast With Healthy Nut Butter Recipes

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / Ezra Cohen Montreal, Canada-based creators of a new line of organic nut butters, is exploring different ways to bring the health benefits of nuts to the breakfast table. While not necessarily the first in this space, their visionary goals have helped raise the bar for organic nut butter products.

It is well-known that nuts offer a lot of benefits that make them an ideal breakfast choice. It's this wide range of key vitamins and minerals (folic acid, magnesium, iron, and vitamins E and B6), that the Ezra Cohen team is hoping to capture with their line of nut butters. Generally, nut butters have been found to promote everything from healthy weight management to better cholesterol. They also provide antioxidants that help protect cells and keep them in balance.

Ezra Cohen, McGill University graduate and founder of Ezra Cohen Montreal, has always valued the health benefits of nuts, citing his devotion to a better diet as the driving force behind the company. These products were created with the intention to make healthy eating easier and more accessible.

Below, Ezra Cohen representatives have shared some of their personal favorites:

Nut Butter Smoothies. Combine two cups of frozen fruit with 3/4 cup non-dairy milk and 1 tablespoon of Ezra Cohen Montreal nut butter in a blender. For added nutrients, mix in a tablespoon each of chia seeds, flax seeds, and protein powder.

Nutty French Toast. Whisk together two cage-free organic eggs with a splash of non-dairy milk, a teaspoon of vanilla, and a dash of cinnamon; set aside. Spread the Ezra Cohen Montreal nut butter between two slices of whole-grain bread, then dredge in the egg mixture. Spray pan over medium heat with cooking spray and cook French toast on both sides until done.

Nut Butter Yogurt Bowl. Combine one cup of Greek yogurt with three tablespoons of Ezra Cohen Montreal nut butter, a teaspoon of honey, and a dash of cinnamon. Layer in a bowl with fresh fruit and granola.

Ezra Cohen Montreal seeks to elevate the concept of breakfast through their healthy nut butters. Readers interested in more can shop the full nut butter product line or check out Ezra Cohen Montreal recipe gallery for original ideas. For further information, messages can be sent here.

