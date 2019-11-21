Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed CBD Unlimited, Inc. (OTC Pink: EDXC) ("the Company"), a company that develops and distributes all-natural products from the cannabis sativa plant (hemp) with less than 0.01% THC. President and CEO of the Company, Todd Davis, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Davis for an update on the Company's international operations. "We're working on multiple US territories that have big military or industrial complexes and also have a wide distribution of pharmacies and specialty boutiques that would foster or support CBD sales," explained Davis, adding that the Company has been focused on Puerto Rico as one of its primary international expansion sites. "We're now ready to start selling into that market," said Davis.

Jolly then commented on the Company's involvement in the food and beverage space, as well as their partnership with First Food Group. "First Food Group is a critical piece to our launch into the food and beverage industry," said Davis, adding that the Company already has an agreement with an additional company for a line of CBD-infused tea and coffee products. "It's really coming down to ingestibles," explained Davis. "That is the next big wave into CBD," he added.

The conversation then turned to the Company's plans to uplist, as well as their Form 10 status. "The Form 10 status is key. We finished our fiscal 2019 on September 30th, so simultaneously we're including all of our audited financials with the Form 10," explained Davis. "Once we file the Form 10, the OTC markets have stated that they will release us into the uplist," said Davis.

Jolly then asked about the Company's goals in terms of retail expansion. "At the beginning of this calendar year, I wanted to be in at least 5,000 stores nationwide. We surpassed that in September and we're on track to be in 7,000 to 8,000 stores possibly by the end of the year," said Davis. He further explained that the Company expects to launch into numerous new stores by March of next year given their expansion into the food and beverage industry. "And then the next wave will come in July," added Davis. "We're targeting up to 20,000 stores by end of next year," said Davis.

"What do you want to tell our listeners and your shareholders about the cannabis industry and your company?", asked Jolly. "We're less than one year into the real part of this industry," said Davis, adding that the cannabis industry is waiting on numerous regulations to come to fruition. "That's the uncertainty that's been created in the market right now," said Davis. "I think from an industry standpoint we're going to have another major rally next year," shared Davis. "The companies that are doing things right will start to stand out, and that includes us," said Davis.

"As far as CBD Unlimited goes, we're still the most undervalued CBD company in the United States," said Davis, adding that the Company has an incredibly strong retail presence across the United States, as well as a growing eCommerce presence.

To hear Todd Davis' entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7430651-cbd-unlimited-inc-discusses-increasing-retail-distribution-with-the-stock-day-podcast

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About CBD Unlimited, Inc.

CBD Unlimited. Inc. develops and distributes all-natural products from the cannabis sativa plant (hemp) with less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief. The science behind these products involves half a decade of research and experiments in order to perfect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In order to provide conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the "Gorilla-Tek" platform into its business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an "end of sale" technology integration. Along with that, Gorilla-Tek is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases CBD Unlimited Inc.'s productivity, while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

For further investor and media information, contact:

CBD Unlimited, Inc.

Todd Davis

Chairman & CEO

Todd@cbdunlimited.com

480-595-6900

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49959