

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer confidence improved for a second consecutive month to its highest level in four months in November, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence indicator climbed to -6 from -8 in October. In September, the reading was -11.



All sub-indexes of the survey, except that for households' expectations regarding their own financial situation that remained stable, improved in November.



Consumers were less pessimistic regarding the outlook for Belgium's economic situation for a second month in a row. Further, fears of a rise in unemployment again eased significantly.



Households assessed their savings prospects to be considerably brighter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX