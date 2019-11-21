Emerald Maldives Resort & SPA Opens in the Maldives

MALE, Maldives, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Collection is thrilled to announce that Emerald Maldives Resort & SPA will officially open on December 4th, 2019. A real first in terms of spectacular and unusual design and with an outstanding deluxe all-inclusive offering, guests will be wowed by this exceptional new resort.

Unusual to any private island, Emerald Maldives houses a wraparound reef which means guests are never more than a few footsteps away from an encounter with exotic fish, turtles or manta rays. The 120-villa resort is located on the Raa Atoll, renowned for having some of the most diverse marine life in the world and boasts one of the largest lagoons in the Maldives.

"With Emerald Maldives Resort & SPA, we wanted to create a sanctuary for guests who wish to escape the pressures and stress of modern-day life. For couples, the new resort offers intimacy and an oasis of calm and connection, while for families, the island is a fun-filled haven and the perfect recipe for long lasting memories," comments Simone Scarapicchia, Partner and Director of Sales & Marketing for Emerald Maldives Resort & SPA.

Designed by architect Edward David Poole, each villa exudes contemporary and tropical influences to create modern and unique interiors. From the outside, the villas blend harmoniously with the backdrop of the serene, tropical island and on the inside awaits nothing short of a masterpiece. Poole's striking design includes enormous sparkling, white marble bathrooms with lavish silver mirrors and colour blocked bedrooms with exotic marine life wall art to compliment.

All guests stay on deluxe all-inclusive basis, which means when they arrive at Emerald Maldives, everything is taken care of. Deluxe all-inclusive allows guests to dine at any of the four resorts' restaurants as many times as they wish during their stay. They have unlimited access to the villa mini bar which is fully estocked daily, enjoy premium spirits and all non-motorized water sports at no additional cost.

When it comes to dining, Emerald covers cuisines from every continent with four fantastic restaurants to choose from and each with their own menu, style, theme and ambience. Boasting the first and only South American restaurant in the Maldives is the popular Amazonico, serving dishes like ceviche with passion fruit dressing and meats and fish from the huge open fire grill which takes centre stage in this atmospheric restaurant. Nestled in the centre of the island amongst the palm trees, there are red lanterns which are strategically placed to mirror the effect of an open campfire, offering guests an authentic rainforest experience! Carefully curated by head Chef Aldo Cadu, other culinary highlights include Asiatique's live cooking shows in front of the teppanyaki grill and fresh Maldivian lobster at the Beach Club Grill Restaurant. The signature Aqua Restaurant offers bare-foot luxury at its finest, and with a variety of cooking stations chefs are able to bring guest's culinary dreams to life.

Emerald Maldives offers extensive water sports facilities, and some of the best diving in the Maldives at the five star Diving Centre where guests can even get their PADI licence. Spanning 1500 sqm, the resort's Dolphin Kids Club is one of the largest in the Maldives with its own zip wire that journey's from one side of the island to the other and welcomes kids from the age of 3-12 on a complimentary basis.

Home to a sumptuous haven of tranquillity, Emerald SPA, can be found a secluded corner of the private island, offering a range of Bailnese and Thai treatments across 10 air-conditioned treatment rooms, as well as a Turkish bath, sauna and jacuzzi. Elemis treatments are also available for guests seeking a sensory wellness experience with a difference. Situated on one of the quietest parts of the island, the Yoga Pavilion is the perfect setting to truly switch off and offers breath-taking sunrise yoga sessions. The resort has also been built with sports and fitness lovers in mind with two large tennis courts, two paddle courts and an air-conditioned Gym & Sports Centre with a state-of-the-art Technogym. Personal trainers are available to all guests too.

The resort has prioritised sustainability by using long-lasting Langhi Langhi leaves to build the canopies, and solar panels on every villa to power the entire resort's hot water. In a bid to reduce single-use plastic waste, the resort uses paper straws as well as glass bottles and the island is home to a recyclable water irrigation system and composting facility.

About Emerald Maldives Resort & SPA

For more information, visit www.emerald-maldives.com/

