Digiata Scoops Three Awards at Vitality UK Supplier and Partner Awards

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SA-based financial software and solutions specialist Digiata has won key awards at the 2019 Vitality Supplier & Partner Awards in London.

Digiata was recognised for its service excellence and innovation, winning the awards for Supplier of the Year and Best Service Award, as well as a Highly Commended accolade in the Best Account Manager category, for Nemanja Stabic, Digiata's Senior Manager: Client Relations & Project Delivery.

Vitality UK is part of Discovery Holdings, a worldwide insurer and investment manager protecting over seven million members in 19 countries worldwide, across Europe, the United States, Australia, South Africa, Canada and China. Vitality's Supplier & Partner Awards ceremony is staged annually to reward partners and suppliers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Digiata MD Dawie de Klerk says the awards underscore Digiata's commitment to service excellence and innovation to help clients maintain a competitive edge. "The awards recognise a long partnership, with years of hard work and high quality delivery," he said.

Digiata's team of over 100 highly skilled employees uses Agile methodologies to build innovative solutions for blue chip clients primarily in the financial services sector, across areas such as process automation, data migration, onboarding, verification and KYC automation, payments processing and software and mobile development.

About Digiata

Digiata is a leading software company in Johannesburg and Cape Town, specialising in financial services industry. Established in 2001, Digiata brings together smart people, trusted technology, and years of experience for fast delivery and innovative solutions that work.

www.digiata.com