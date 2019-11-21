Philips Dictation, by Speech Processing Solutions, is the market leader in professional dictation and has been named a preferred supplier of dictation and transcription services by lawyers and legal professionals in the fifth annual Canadian LawyerReaders' Choice Awards These awards recognize legal products and service providers that rise above the competition.

"We are honored that Philips has been recognized as one of the leading suppliers in speech-to-text solutions. We create our products with the goal of simplifying workflow and increasing productivity, and we are happy to have that reflected by professionals in the legal industry" says Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions.

The professional Philips speech-to-text portfolio offers a variety of choices from future-proof cloud dictation to on-premise enterprise software. Combined with reliable, specialized dictation devices and the extension to smartphone dictation, legal professionals can leverage customizable solutions that support them most with their daily tasks and document creation needs.

Winners of the Canadian Lawyer Readers' Choice Awards are determined through an online ballot. This year, almost 2,000 readers voted in the annual survey and were able to choose from 300 products and service providers for a total of 38 categories, including areas of Alternative Dispute Resolution Mediation Chambers, Financial Services Consulting, Legal Research, Legal Technology, Litigation Support Consulting, Real Estate, Recruiting, and Staffing Outsourcing. Philips Dictation was recognized as one of the top three dictation and transcription systems in the industry.

About Speech Processing Solutions

Speech Processing Solutions (SPS) is an international technology company and a global leader in dictation solutions. More than four million users worldwide work with speech-to-text solutions developed by SPS and sold under the Philips brand. These solutions include workflow and speech recognition software, as well as hardware products. These smart solutions save users' time and allow them to focus on their core tasks, making their business more efficient, customer-centric and profitable. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, SPS has regional offices in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Belgium and Austria, as well as a network of more than 1000 distribution and implementation partners worldwide.

