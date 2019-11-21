LA's Luz Fragrance is selling the original J-Scent perfumes (19 varieties) in the US, which were inspired by subtle characteristics of the Japanese culture and the four seasons.

J-Scent the perfume from Japan that uniquely showcases fragrances in Japanese culture (Photo: Business Wire)

J-Scent perfumes are created with the theme of traditional Japanese fragrances.

This brand of perfume selects traditionally Japanese scents and carefully blends them together. Enjoy "Japanese scents" that embody the beauty of Japan and represent its four seasons.

MADE IN JAPAN.

Not mixing. Blending. In harmony with nature.

It's not splashing on a perfume to stand out, but wearing the fragrance as part of your daily life.

Naturally. As part of you. This fragrance becomes one with nature, one with your life.

A Japanese sense of aesthetics and technology have created a new standard for fragrances.

Since its 2017 release in Japan, these perfumes have gained popularity through their unique perspectives, amassing more than 120,000 Likes on social media.

'Roasted Green Tea' recreates the aroma of premium roasted tea leaves when brewed, while 'Sumo Wrestler' has the scent of bintsuke (hair oil) that is used by dignified sumo wrestlers. 'Black Leather', which reproduces the scent of aging, smoky black leather while evoking a sense of melancholy, was awarded Best New Niche Fragrance at the Pure Beauty Global Awards 2019, sponsored by UK publishing company HPCi Media.

J-Scent is sold on the west coast at Tigerlily in San Francisco, and Scent Bar (Hollywood, DTLA) in Los Angeles, and starting this Fall, it will also be available on the east coast when Scent Bar NYC opens. Customers within the United States can also purchase from the online site at https://www.j-scent-global.com/

This holiday season, give the gift from Japan that is both traditionally Japanese yet original and unique J-Scent.

Brand Name: J-Scent 19 Fragrances: Roasted Green Tea, Agarwood, Rakugan, Hanamizake, Paper Soap, Hydrangea, Ramune, Yuzu, Sumo Wrestler, Yawahada, Honey Lemon, Hanamachi, Hisui, Shaft of Light, Usubeni, Black Leather, Koiame, Hakka, Wood Flake Size: 50ml/bottle (eau de parfum) Price: US$80/bottle Website: https://www.j-scent-global.com/ Shop List: https://www.j-scent-global.com/shoplist.php

