Venturi Racing Enters Multi-year Title Partnership With Global Telecommunications Company ROKiT

Introducing… ROKiT Venturi Racing

MONACO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

A New Chapter

On the eve of the Formula E season-opener in Diriyah, Venturi Racing is delighted to announce a three-year relationship with global teleco innovators, ROKiT.

Building upon its existing title partnership in Formula 1, ROKiT has entrusted Venturi Racing to expand its motorsport portfolio into the world's premier all-electric racing series.

With a new name in ROKiT Venturi Racing, a striking new red and black livery and a new powertrain supplier in Mercedes-Benz, Season 6 signals the start of an exciting new era for the world's only Monegasque racing team.

A Natural Fit

As the world's fastest-growing form of motorsport, racing in 12 cities spanning five continents, Formula E showcases innovative, future-focused technologies - something synonymous with both Venturi and ROKiT.

Alongside pioneering smartphone solutions, ROKiT has recently launched an international venture to aid the development of smart cities across the globe through ROKiT Cities - branding for which will feature on the race cars of both Felipe Massa and Edoardo Mortara, in addition to all team kit.

Having already introduced public Wi-Fi hotspots across 27 cities in India, ROKiT has a clear and ambitious vision for the future - aiming to create smart cities in 10 different countries over the next three years through the introduction of cost-effective connections.

A Rewarding Relationship

Partnering with the first manufacturer to commit to Formula E in 2013, ROKiT's relationship with Venturi Racing shows ultimate faith in the upward trajectory of the team.

Recording its maiden victory in Season 5, Venturi Racing is determined to continue its push towards the front of the Formula E grid whilst building upon a legacy of electric mobility innovation spanning almost two decades - including the imminent launch of the ground-breaking Antarctica polar exploration vehicle and an attempt at the two-wheeled electric land speed record.

Quotes:

Gildo Pastor, President, Venturi Automobiles:

"The addition of ROKiT as our title partner for the next three seasons is a significant moment for the team. Our two brands share both a passion for innovation and a clear vision for the future of our technologies. This weekend we begin a new chapter together on track at the Diriyah E-Prix and I know the whole Venturi family shares my excitement for the start of what I am confident will be a very successful collaboration."

Susie Wolff, Team Principal, ROKiT Venturi Racing:

"We're very proud to welcome ROKiT to the Venturi family. This partnership is a fantastic endorsement of the progress we made as a team in Season 5 and the ever-increasing appeal of Formula E as a platform for ground-breaking, premium global brands to showcase their vision. We're understandably excited by what the next three years hold for both ROKiT and Venturi. Now - it's time to go racing."

Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROK Brands and Co-Founder of ROKiT:

"After meeting with the Venturi Racing team, there was no doubt in my mind that they are the ideal partner for ROKiT in Formula E. The ROKiT brand has fast become synonymous with doing things differently - we trailblaze. Formula E is breaking new ground and we're excited to see where the championship can go. The city centre locations and rapidly growing fanbase make it a perfect platform from which to communicate ROKiT Cities."

About ROKiT Venturi Racing

Venturi has been a pioneer in the field of electromobility since the turn of the century. So, when Spanish entrepreneur Alejandro Agag began laying the foundations of what would become the FIA Formula E Championship, it was only natural for him to turn to Gildo Pastor, President of Venturi Automobiles.

Drawing on his experience and expertise in the EV arena, Gildo quickly pledged his support to Formula E as the first manufacturer to join the championship and today one of only a handful of constant participants in the series since the inaugural 2014 season.

In 2015, Venturi became an FIA-approved manufacturer in Formula E, supplying full powertrain systems to Dragon Racing [2015-2016] and Mercedes-backed privateer team HWA Racelab [2018-2019].

The next significant step for the team came in June 2018, when Susie Wolff was appointed as Team Principal - tackling the challenge of taking Venturi to the next level in an ever-competitive championship by strengthening and optimising the team's operations.

For more information visit: www.venturi.com.

About ROKiT Cities

ROKiT Cities, is a multi-billion-dollar initiative to install fast and reliable WiFi across the globe. ROKiT has developed proprietary technology to create seamless connectivity for people who are walking, driving or taking public transportation across villages, towns and cities. The service will offer superior upload and download speeds comparable with conventional 4G cellular services, and available to consumers at a third of the cost of traditional cellular. The company's ambition is that instillation of fast and reliable WiFi will encourage economic expansion across key areas, helping drive e-commerce across the world.

Additional information may be found at www.rokitworld.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1033808/Venturi_GP_Image.jpg