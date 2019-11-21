Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Nov-2019 / 15:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/11/2019) of GBP57.18m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/11/2019) of GBP41.55m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 20/11/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 199.28p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 194.67p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 191.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (3.90%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 107.80p 14500000 ZDP share price 108.00p Premium to NAV 0.19% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 20/11/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 30660 EQS News ID: 918781 End of Announcement EQS News Service

