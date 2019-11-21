Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DXZH ISIN: FR0013280286 Ticker-Symbol: EYWN 
Tradegate
21.11.19
16:33 Uhr
78,15 Euro
-1,20
-1,51 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOMERIEUX Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOMERIEUX 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,75
79,15
17:49
78,75
79,15
17:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIOMERIEUX
BIOMERIEUX Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOMERIEUX78,15-1,51 %
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC324,00-1,22 %