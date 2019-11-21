Technavio has been monitoring the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market and the market is poised to grow by USD 832.14 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the increasing government initiatives to increase awareness about the treatment of infections caused by pathogens. In addition, the increase in collaborations between government and private stakeholders is anticipated to further boost the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.

Factors such as the growing population base and increasing consumption of medicines is driving the sales of antibiotics. This is leading to one of the major health problems, i.e. microbial resistance (AR) to antibiotics, especially in the emerging countries. As a result, governments are introducing various programs to create an awareness about the effects of drugs on pathogens. This is driving the demand for antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST), as it helps in determining the type of bacteria or fungi that develops resistance against antibiotics and antifungal drugs. Thus, the increasing government initiatives are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Companies:

bioMérieux SA

bioMérieux SA is headquartered in France and operates under the business segment, In vitro diagnostics. The company offers test strips, ETEST that can be used to determine on-scale minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) of antibiotics.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company offers an AST system, ADAGIO that complies with CLSI or EUCAST guidelines.

Danaher Corp.

IBM Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Life sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental Applied Solutions. The company offers MicroScan WalkAway plus System, which is ideal for mid to high-volume usage.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Healthcare, Life Science, and Performance Materials. The company offers Antimicrobial Susceptibility Disks, which is used for the determination of antimicrobial susceptibility.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. The company offers a complete automated system, Sensititre Complete Automated AST System.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug discovery and development

Others

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

