Supply chain management is imperative for companies to save costs and enhance customer delight while offering better services. It streamlines logistics and warehousing apart from optimizing the inventory cost. However, CPOs face different roadblocks in developing an effective supply chain management strategy. The volume and complexity of transactions further add to the woes of the managers.

At SpendEdge, we understand the challenges supply chain managers face while managing the supply chain. Therefore, we have highlighted the top challenges for the supply chain management.

Top Challenges for Supply Chain Management

Customer demand

Costumers nowadays are difficult to understand as they want products at a good price. Some consumers prefer waiting for a good deal while others pay a premium to procureimmediately. This makes it difficult for managers to manage differing priorities across the supply chain. They face a trade-off between cost, quality, and time.

Demand unpredictability

Inventory management

Companies often stock a variety of products and SKU's that are recorded in a supply chain management system. Any discrepancy in actual stock versus recorded stock can lead to losses for companies. Also, forecasting the optimal stock level can be a major challenge for companies while improving supply chain management due to market unpredictability.

