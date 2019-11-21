Lisa Fiondella Joins Finastra as Chief Data Officer

New hire to develop products using the wealth of data available through Finastra's platform and cloud-based solutions

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra has hired Lisa Fiondella as Chief Data Officer to lead its comprehensive data strategy, including how data collected through the FusionFabric.cloud platform and various cloud-based solutions, can be best utilized. She will be responsible for developing a data product roadmap and manage the process of bringing new data products to market.

"Data is an underused asset and a key source of competitive advantage," said Eli Rosner, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Finastra. "We're committed to unlocking that advantage for our clients and have made great strides in this area, including the recent launch of our Fusion Mortgagebot Data Insights solution. Under Lisa's guidance, we will be able identify new and exciting ways to leverage data to benefit our customers."

Lisa brings with her an extensive background spanning data, analytics, financial services, product management, product development, marketing, sales and operations. She most recently served as Vice President of Analytic Products for Experian, where she was responsible for developing analytic products harnessing vast data assets and advanced analytics, including machine learning and AI.

"Access to high quality data and advanced analytics are essential to financial institutions, providing insight into customer profitability, channel preferences and overall financial needs," said Lisa. "The breadth of Finastra's solutions available via the cloud, as well as the firm's ongoing cloud strategy means there is a wealth of data to be mined and utilized. I am excited to tap into this resource to create new solutions and identify new opportunities for our clients."

About Finastra

Finastra unlocks the potential of people and businesses in finance, creating a platform for open innovation. Formed in 2017 by the combination of Misys and D+H, we provide the broadest portfolio of financial services software in the world today-spanning retail banking, transaction banking, lending, and treasury and capital markets. Our solutions enable customers to deploy mission critical technology on premises or in the cloud. Our scale and geographical reach mean that we can serve customers effectively, regardless of their size or geographic location-from global financial institutions, to community banks and credit unions. Through our open, secure and reliable solutions, customers are empowered to accelerate growth, optimize cost, mitigate risk and continually evolve to meet the changing needs of their customers. 90 of the world's top 100 banks use Finastra technology.

