The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will begin operations in mid 2020, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Kozak confirmed on Thursday. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak also announced on Wednesday that first gas flows through the Nord stream 2 pipeline would begin over the coming months with the possibility of starting before the end of 2019. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a 1,200-kilometer-long joint venture between Russia's Gazprom and five European companies.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...