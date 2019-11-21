The "2019 Future Of Belarus Automobile Market Trends, Outlook and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Belarus automobile report provides a complete perspective on the trends shaping the Belarus Automobile market. The Belarus automotive market is slowly shifting towards a service oriented model with new players focusing extensively on customer experience and consumer data. Transitions in automotive markets are providing opportunities for some parts while other components face stiff decline over the forecasts.

Companies across the value chain are forced to adapt to market changes to sustain revenue and profit. New Vehicles must be aligned with the current states of technology and consumer preferences.

Geographical diversification model remains one of the main strategies of leading automobile manufacturers to ensure profitability in high investment and R&D expenditure scenario. Both large players and start-ups are aggressively focusing on connected and autonomous driving vehicles in the country.

Strong government focus on encouraging automotive industry in the country is an important driving force for Belarus. However, stringent environmental regulations on pollution and carbon emissions are necessitating heavy investments.

Report Description

The future value proposition for automotive market in Belarus to 2025 is detailed in the research work. It also provides imperatives for gaining market share in Belarus automobile industry. It presents detailed insights and forecasts of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.

The report provides annual historic and forecast data of Passenger car sales, Commercial Vehicle sales, Passenger Car Production, LCV production, Buses and Trucks production from 2005 to 2018 and 2019 to 2026. Further, annual historic data on import and export market value of passenger cars, buses, LCVs and HCVs by source destination country are included in the Belarus automobile report.

The report presents the impact of current business and economic trends on the future of automobile industry in Belarus. Key macroeconomic driving factors of consumption including GDP, disposable income, population, inflation trends are forecast from 2005 to 2025.

Belarus automobile market is benchmarked against peer markets in the region in terms of investment prospects, demand growth, supply scenario and competitive structure. Further, regional and global trends in automotive industry for 2018 to 2025 are analysed in the report.

Scope

Key Findings of Belarus Automobile market and introduction 2018

Prominent Belarus market trends on sales, consumption, production, OEMs, distribution, regulations and companies

Benchmarking with peer markets in the region

SWOT analysis of Belarus Automotive market presenting key drivers and hidden opportunities

Annual Supply and Demand (sales) outlook from 2005 to 2025 for:

Passenger cars

Light commercial vehicles

Heavy trucks

Buses

Vans

Motor cycles

GDP, Population, Inflation, Disposable Income forecasts

Business, SWOT and Financial Profiles of Leading Companies

Recent Industry Developments, 2018

Key Topics Covered:

1. Belarus Automobile Industry

1.1 Market Scope and Definition

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Trends

2.2 Belarus Automotive Market Outlook, 2018-2025

2.3 Belarus Automotive Market Outlook by Vehicle Type, 2018-2025

3. Strategic Analysis Review

3.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.2 Shifting Consumer Behaviour and Preferences

3.3 SWOT Analysis

3.3.1 Key Strengths

3.3.2 Key Weaknesses

3.3.3 Potential Opportunities

3.3.4 Potential Threats

4. Belarus Automotive Market Outlook and Growth Opportunities

4.1 Belarus Automotive Sales Outlook, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

4.2 Belarus Passenger Car Sales Outlook, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

4.3 Belarus Commercial Vehicles Sales Outlook, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

4.4 Belarus Passenger Car Production Outlook, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

4.5 Belarus Commercial Vehicles Production Outlook, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

5. Belarus Automobile Trade Analysis

5.1 Belarus Passenger Cars-Imports and Exports, 2013-2018

5.2 Belarus Goods Transport Vehicles-Imports and Exports, 2013-2018

5.3 Belarus Trucks-Imports and Exports, 2013-2018

5.4 Belarus Motorcycles-Imports and Exports, 2013-2018

6. Belarus Automobile Company Analysis

6.1 Domestic vs International Companies

6.2 Key Products of Leading Companies

6.3 Industry Consolidation Trends

7. SWOT and Financial Profiles of Automotive Companies in Belarus

7.1 Company A

7.2 Company B

7.3 Company C

8. Belarus Demographic and Macroeconomic Outlook to 2025

8.1 Belarus GDP (Gross Domestic Product, Current Prices) Outlook, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

8.2 Belarus Disposable Income Outlook, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

8.3 Belarus Population Growth Outlook, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

8.4 Population Outlook by Age, 2007-2025

8.4.1 Population Outlook by Gender, 2007-2025

8.4.2 Population Outlook by Area, 2007-2025

8.4.3 Latest Automobile Industry Trends and Developments

9. Global and Regional Auto Market Outlook, 2018-2025

9.1 Asia Pacific Automobile Production Outlook, 2018-2025

9.2 Europe Automobile Production Outlook, 2018-2025

9.3 North America Automobile Production Outlook, 2018-2025

9.4 Middle East Automobile Production Outlook, 2018-2025

9.5 Africa Automobile Production Outlook, 2018-2025

9.6 South and Central America Automobile Production Outlook, 2018-2025

9.7 Asia Pacific Automobile Sales Outlook, 2018-2025

9.8 Europe Automobile Sales Outlook, 2018-2025

9.9 North America Automobile Sales Outlook, 2018-2025

9.10 Middle East Automobile Sales Outlook, 2018-2025

9.11 Africa Automobile Sales Outlook, 2018-2025

9.12 South and Central America Automobile Sales Outlook, 2018-2025

