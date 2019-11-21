Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Keystone Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

HEADLINE: Third Interim Dividend

In May 2019, the Board moved from semi-annual to quarterly dividends in order to provide shareholders with a more attractive flow of income.

The Board has declared a third interim dividend, in lieu of a final dividend, for the year ended 30 September 2019 of 20p per ordinary share, giving a total ordinary dividend for the year of 56p per share. The dividend will be paid on 20 December 2019 to shareholders on the register on 29 November 2019. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 28 November 2019.

In addition, the Board has declared a special dividend of 3.67p per share, to pass on to shareholders the one-off special dividends received by the Company in the year. This special dividend will also be paid on 20 December 2019 to shareholders on the register on 29 November 2019, with the shares marked ex-dividend on 28 November 2019.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

21 November 2019