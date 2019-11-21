Coro Energy is an independent E&P company that offers investors exposure to the rapidly growing South-East Asia gas markets. The company intends to execute its strategy of creating a portfolio of hydrocarbon-producing hubs in a region that is observing an exodus of the major oil and gas players, creating opportunities for small- and mid-cap independent E&Ps. With the experienced and well-connected in-region ex-Salamander CEO James Menzies at the helm, Coro is well placed to build on these opportunities and acquire low-cost discovered reserves, monetise existing resources and appraise the fields for potential upside. With the generated cash flows, Coro intends to acquire new opportunities, replicate the process and achieve a self-funding portfolio of hubs with the final goal of redistributing capital to shareholders.

