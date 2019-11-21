ContextVision AB: ContextVision announces first digital pathology patent granted for its unique and objective data-generation method

STOCKHOLM - November 21, 2019 - ContextVision, a medical technology software company specializing in image analysis and artificial intelligence, announce today that its proprietary Master Annotation method has received patent protection in the U.S.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a patent to ContextVision for this invention, titled "method and system for detecting pathological anomalies in a digital pathology image and method for annotating a tissue slide".

ContextVision developed this method to automatically and more objectively outline specific structures in pathology images used for training deep learning algorithms. It identifies and highlights cancer areas and other structures by using multi-plex immunofluorescent staining. This enables development of algorithms based on objective data with high accuracy.

"This patent protection is a milestone for ContextVision, and I'm so happy and proud to see this idea become reality. Thanks to a strong team effort we have managed to implement the invention as a standard component in our product development," said Kristian Eurén at ContextVision, inventor of the Master Annotation method and product manager.

The upcoming product, INIFY Prostate Screening, learns by using the patented Master Annotation method. INIFY Prostate Screening is a powerful AI-based software that outlines and quantifies suspected cancerous areas in a series of prostate biopsies. It pre-sorts slides in a worst-first order, allowing pathologists to get right to work on the most relevant areas. The product is currently in beta-test phase.

"This is a clear proof of the innovative capacity we have in our multidisciplinary team. We are dedicated to developing best-in-class decision support tools for highly accurate diagnosis and prognostication of cancer. The accuracy of the algorithms we develop depends strongly on what we feed into our neural networks," said Fredrik Palm, ContextVision CEO. "Strengthened by this achievement, we continue with confidence towards the growing digital pathology market".

For further information, please contact ContextVision's CEO, Fredrik Palm, at +46 76 870 25 43 or visit www.contextvision.com.

