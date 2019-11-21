Video-on-Demand Giant Will Collaborate with VideoCoin Network Implementer Live Planet to Ensure Network Functionality Satisfies Real-World Commercial Requirements of Major Media Companies and Video Distributors

Los Angeles and San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2019) - Live Planet, Inc., creator of advanced media technology infrastructure, announced today the participation of iNDEMAND, the leading transactional video on demand (VOD) and pay per view (PPV) programming distributor, in the VideoCoin Network's new "Innovators Program." Live Planet is implementing the VideoCoin Network - a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution system built on the blockchain - and established the Innovators Program to allow major media companies and video distributors to partner with the VideoCoin Network during its commercial development to ensure the system delivers the functionality, robustness, and related requirements to fulfill customer needs, and do so at greatly reduced costs compared to today's centralized solutions. iNDEMAND is the first major media participant in the Innovators Program to be publicly announced.





iNDEMAND distributes premium VOD and PPV entertainment, including movies and sports programming, to more than 200 North American TV operators, with a reach of over 60 million homes. The company manages 500,000 unique video assets and maintains an archive of more than 5 petabytes of data. These tremendous volumes drive iNDEMAND's persistent and massive requirements for video processing, including encoding, transcoding, storage, and delivery. With the pace of professional video production continuing to increase, iNDEMAND's need for video infrastructure at lower costs has never been greater.

"When I joined iNDEMAND earlier this year, I did so with the intent of identifying new, best-in-class technologies here at the heart of the media innovation cycle given our pivotal enabling role in the North American video industry," said John Ward, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of iNDEMAND. "The VideoCoin Network and its basis in decentralized computing represents such innovation and we are excited to participate in its Innovators Program to help shape the future of media processing."

"We're thrilled to welcome iNDEMAND into the VideoCoin Network's Innovator's Program," said Halsey Minor, Founder and CEO at Live Planet. "They are a key player in the video industry and together we will shape the next generation of video processing infrastructure to meet not only the needs of traditional media companies like iNDEMAND, but also serve emerging massive demand for low-cost video processing related to the connected-life ecosystem, such as video doorbells, connected security cameras, and social applications."

iNDEMAND's participation in the VideoCoin Network's Innovators Program is the first collaboration to be publicly announced, with additional participants to be unveiled as development continues. Media companies and video distributors interested in joining the Innovator's Program can contact innovators@videocoin.io.

"It's fantastic to have John and his talented team at iNDEMAND join the list of media experts we are engaging to optimize the VideoCoin Network for real-world use cases," said Hanno Basse, President, Decentralized Media Infrastructure at Live Planet.

About the VideoCoin Network:

The VideoCoin Network is a decentralized video infrastructure platform redefining the process for creating, storing, and distributing digital video content. Developed by the VideoCoin Development Association Ltd. and implemented by Live Planet, Inc., the VideoCoin Network runs on a new blockchain and is enabled by a native protocol token, the VideoCoin (VID). Powered by a large-scale, distributed video infrastructure, the VideoCoin Network will usher in "the new cloud," by marshaling underutilized computing resources from around the world to revolutionize video services with blockchain technology. The VideoCoin Network ecosystem will lower costs by deploying unused compute resources and peer-to-peer video distribution, enabling a new generation of applications via open APIs and open source-based development, with increased privacy using decentralized, end-to-end encryption. For more information, visit https://videocoin.io or our blog, follow us on Twitter and join our Discord group here.

Media Contact: pr@videocoin.io

Image Assets: https://brand.videocoin.io and https://brand.liveplanet.net

