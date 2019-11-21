The "Triple-Negative Breast Cancer KOL Interview UK" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A UK-based key opinion leader providers insights into prescribing habits, key marketed brands, and late-phase pipeline therapies for triple-negative breast cancer. Diagnostic testing, biomarker disease segmentation, and unmet needs are also discussed. Key pipeline assets highlighted include balixafortide, capivasertib, ipatasertib, Keytruda, sacituzumab govitecan, trastuzumab deruxtecan, and veliparib.

Highlights from the interview include:

We would be very happy to use [Lynparza and Talzenna] in routine care if we have access to them. It is only a small proportion of the patients that have the BRCA mutation, so it is not a panacea for triple-negative breast cancer, so that is the big issue.

I would think that this is potentially a meaningful difference [with Tecentriq and Abraxane], certainly the suggestion that patients with PD-L1-expressing cancer derive potentially a meaningful improvement in survival is important. I can understand the NICE position though, given the cost of the combination and the uncertainty of the data. I think the IMpassion131 trial, which will be coming out fairly soon, will help hopefully with that decision.

[The results from KEYNOTE-522 are] contrary information to that that we have from the metastatic setting, so I do not know, I think we need a better understanding of why there are these differences. Surely, in other situations where pembrolizumab is used, it does seem that you need some [PD-L1] expression.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90eggk

