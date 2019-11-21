The global online language learning market is expected to post a CAGR close to 18% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Cost benefits of online language learning programs are the key criteria fostering their popularity over conventional offline language learning programs. Costs associated with classroom space, equipment, and other physical amenities do not apply to online language learning programs. Moreover, with the rapid digital penetration globally, online language learning apps and software are easily accessible. Furthermore, advantages like easy registration, flexibility of timings, customized learning materials, live chats and forums, immediate feedback on quizzes and tests, and self-paced learning are the holistic benefits of online language learning courses over offline learning. As a result, the rising awareness of online language learning among the learners, educators, and other significant stakeholders of the education sector will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in language learning will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Online Language Learning Market: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in language learning

The adoption of AI in language learning comparatively reduces the time taken in learning a language when compared with traditional methods of language learning. For instance, Duolingo offers AI-powered chatbots for support in language learning. The company has three bot (virtual) characters to make the language learning experience more interactive. The curriculum of online language learning platforms is highly relevant and customized as per the learners' needs. Thus, with the growing deployment of AI in language learning, the demand for online language learning is likely to surge considerably during the forecast period.

"Emphasis on language learning by the corporate sector, increasing enrolment of foreign students, gamification in language learning, mobile learning, and integration of analytics features in language learning are some other factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Online Language Learning Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global online language learning market by product (courses, solutions, and apps), by language (English, Mandarin, Spanish, and others), and by region (Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

APAC led the online language learning market share in 2018, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The dominance of APAC can be attributed to the high demand for online language learning from emerging economies including China, India, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore. In addition, the rise in overseas business operations is one of the prime reasons for business professionals to enroll in foreign language courses, which is leading APAC to contribute the highest incremental growth to the online language learning market.

