Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2019) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (FSE: 1XNA) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Robinson and Leif Ljungqvist as new independent members of its Board of Directors.

"Michael and Leif infuse our Board with commercial experience that is vital to transforming our innovations in market. They are highly accomplished and internationally connected within the premium consumer brands space and fields of technology linked to printed electronics," said Jani-Mikael Kuusisto, CEO of Ynvisible. "Working with start-ups and large corporations, they build innovations in measured and sustainable ways. Their actionable insights greatly strengthen our company."

About Michael Robinson

Michael Robinson is currently Director of Open Innovation & Business Development for Packaging Innovation at L'Oréal USA. His role at L'Oréal centers on technology scouting & strategy, business development, and integrating business and design best practices to accelerate and launch new packaging, products, and experiences.

An Industrial Designer by training, Michael has developed packaging for new business channels at Hasbro Toys; has helped build, lead and evolved a Packaging and Beauty Tool team at Bliss World LLC; and has guided category Industrial Design, User Experience & Innovation within the Global Design & Packaging team at Colgate-Palmolive. Michael graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology and holds multiple US and EU patents. He is a board member of Camp Brooklyn Fund, and serves a Human Centered Design & Insights Lead to FritzWater Vest LLC - a non-profit developing flexible packaging-based solutions to address water and food scarcity.





To support Ynvisible's growth, Michael brings his experience in Luxury and FMCG markets, skill integrating business and design processes and know-how bringing innovation to market.

"Ynvisible is poised to fully leverage their technology acumen and proven design capability. Ynvisible's recent investment in high volume manufacturing enables them to transform breakthrough user-experiences into market as that trusted and essential brand partner," said Michael Robinson.

About Leif Ljungqvist

Leif Ljungqvist has extensive executive and senior management leadership experience, as well as governance and executive compensation expertise. He has particular expertise in strategy and operations in printed electronics. Prior to Ynvisible's acquisition, Leif was Chairman of Consensum Production AB.

"Printed Electronics is one of the most exciting developments in the electronics industry for the years to come. Ynvisible is among the best positioned companies to meet the market needs for a technology that enables Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence," said Leif Ljungqvist.





Previously, Leif has been the CEO of Acreo Swedish ICT AB which is now a part of RISE (Research Institute of Sweden) and the manager of the ICT division at RISE with approximately 500 employees. RISE is one of Europe's top applied research institutes. Leif is currently Board Member in Ligna Energy AB. He has held several other executive and Board positions in start-ups and large organizations, including but not limited to manager for the distribution of Schwarzkopf Sweden, Photonic Sweden, Strand Interconnect, and DP Patterning.

Leif brings more than 20 years of experience in electronics hardware design, manufacture, and sales and marketing. He has built organizations for profitable growth.

Further Board Changes

Martin Burian and Dr. Inês Henriques have stepped down from the board. Inês continues in the executive management team of Ynvisible focusing on her role as COO. We would like to thank both Inês and Martin for their active contribution to the Board post-RTO.

