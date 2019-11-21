New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2019) - SDG Impact Awards Committee is pleased to announce that GBSC 360 Inc. https://www.cleantechopen.org/en/page/northeast-en has become a "Friend of SDGIA" and will be supporting the SDGIA online voters choice SDG project competition, and is collaborating with SDGIA and Cleantech Open (CTO) on the TECHNOLOGY TO SAVE THE PLANET showcase event for UN Ambassadors, investors, business partners and trade ministers. AllHumanity Group, Montessori Model UN, World YMCA, Hopsports, Pvblic, NG1 Technologies, along with other businesses and non-profits founded the SDGIA to promote projects that support or actualize one or more of the 17 Sustainability Goals of the UN https://www.un.org/development/desa/disabilities/envision2030.html. The SDGIA campaign includes an online peer to peer voter's choice SDG project competition, a "Technology to Save the Planet" showcase day for UN Ambassadors, and Event Gala honoring business, governments, and NGO on their progress towards implementing the SDGs. SDGIA and Cleantech Open Northeast (CTO NE) will be inviting CTO alumni, clean cities technologies, renewable energy companies, and universities to apply to showcase their technologies which positively impact the SDG categories of clean water, air, agriculture, and energy.

GBSC 360 Inc. will support co-host NG1 Technologies who won the Cleantech Open competition in 2014 and from that experience values what CTO has to offer and the need for increased technology transfer support to get cutting innovation to the market. "Our efforts to develop international markets involving emerging cleantech solutions to improve and "save the planet" fits into our business model. We look forward to working with Cleantech Open NE on this project" said GBSC 360 President Wolfgang Kruning.

SDGIA Tech Day co-director, Dustin Nord, president of NG2 Solutions, and AllHumanity Global Technology Transfer Ambassador is working with national organizations universities, incubators and sustainability organizations across the country to vet clean technologies that effect climate change and create profit, to reach a triple bottom line (People, Planet, and Profit). Mr. Nord and Beth Zonis, executive director of CTO NE will be coordinating technology showcase selection.

About Sustainability Development Goal Impact Awards Committee (SDGIA)

SDGIA (www.sdgimpactawards.org) is a non-profit with a mission to increase awareness, support, and public engagement surrounding the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Its purpose is to elevate the SDG achievement rate through program and project coordination, as well as enhanced partnership development. It accomplishes this through three campaigns: A peer to peer online voters choice competition where SDGIA Contributors ranging from middle schools to universities, individuals to global corporations, and all the members of the UN community are invited to post their projects on the SDG Impact Awards website. Participants are encouraged to invite constituents and contacts to vote on the posted projects that they want to support. Voters are incentivized by the opportunity to win valuable Instant Win prizes with each vote. SDGIA is also hosting the "Technology To Save the Planet" Showcase for UN Ambassadors, trade ministers, strategic partners, and businesses, and an event gala for corporations and governments honoring their commitment and actions implementing the SDGs.

About GBSC 360 Inc.: GBSC 360 is an open network of consultants specializing in: Cleantech Solutions, Business Development Strategy, Operational Efficiency, Social Media, Oil & Gas (Energy) Management Solutions, Corporate Finance, Capital Markets & Mutual Fund business strategy, Sales Strategy, National Accounts, Global Institutional Relationship Management. Wolfgang Kruning, President & CEO of GBSC stated "We are working to introduce new innovations globally with the support of government leaders & trade ministers to identify environmental mandates and companies who are interested in using cleantech solutions to achieve greater efficiency and reduce harmful waste & emissions."

About Cleantech Open (CTO): CTO is the oldest and largest cleantech startup accelerator program, with the mission to find, fund, and foster entrepreneurs with ideas to solve our greatest environmental and energy challenges. Through our annual business competition and accelerator program, we connect cleantech startups with the people and resources that will accelerate their success, and provides a national platform for public visibility.

