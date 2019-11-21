New unified interface seamlessly connecting any OnRobot end-of-arm-tooling with a wide range of robot arms is recognized by three leading publications in the design engineering space, awarding the One System Solution a gold medal in the LEAP Awards' industrial automation category

With the One System Solution OnRobot disrupted the end-of-arm-tooling industry with a unified interface, enabling OnRobot tools to work with a full range of collaborative and light industrial robots. OnRobot's mission to make robotic applications faster and easier to implement resonated with the engineering industry professionals on the LEAP Awards' judging panel as they unveiled the winners. The program recognizes the best components and services across the mechanical and electrical engineering industry and is supported by Design World, Fluid Power World and EE World publications.

CEO of OnRobot, Enrico Krog Iversen, sees OnRobot winning the prestigious Gold award as recognition from an industry ready to embrace solutions that break down automation barriers. "With the One System Solution, we just launched a single robotic system that speeds deployment, making it makes it easy, fast and cost-effective for manufacturers to build collaborative applications," he says.

The One System Solution allows OnRobot end-of-arm tools to work with leading collaborative and light industrial robot brands including Universal Robots, KUKA, FANUC, Doosan, Techman, Yaskawa, Mitsubishi, Kawasaki, Hanwha and Nachi with more robot brands coming soon. All OnRobot products now have a unified mechanical and communications interface based on the OnRobot Quick Changer, which is now an integrated part of all OnRobot products. An additional Dual Quick Changer incorporates these same new capabilities while allowing the use of two tools in one cycle, mixing and matching to suit application needs and maximizing robot utilization. In doing this, manual labor is freed up from many of the 'dull, dirty and dangerous' tasks, allowing workers to put their skills to better use with more value-added tasks.

OnRobot will be recognized at a ceremony in Santa Clara, California, in conjunction with the Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum and DeviceTalks West events, on December 9th

About OnRobot

Established in 2015, the company merged with Perception Robotics and OptoForce in 2018, followed by an acquisition of Purple Robotics a few months later. In April 2019, OnRobot acquired the intellectual property of Blue Workforce, a Danish company making grippers and a vision system. Now, the OnRobot product range features a wide assortment of end-of-arm tooling, including: electric grippers, force/torque sensors, a vacuum gripper, the award-winning Gecko Gripper, and tool changers. This new combination of offerings from OnRobot makes it quicker and simpler to automate tasks such as packaging, quality control, materials handling, machine tending, packaging, assembly, and surface finishing. The company plans to grow through further acquisitions in the coming years. Headquartered in Odense, Denmark, OnRobot also has offices in Dallas, Soest (Germany), Barcelona, Warsaw, Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore and Budapest.

www.onrobot.com.

