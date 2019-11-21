Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist (MGTU LN) Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Nov-2019 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 40.7472 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1735514 CODE: MGTU LN ISIN: FR0007075494 ISIN: FR0007075494 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGTU LN Sequence No.: 30667 EQS News ID: 918873 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 21, 2019 12:05 ET (17:05 GMT)