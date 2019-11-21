Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEMD LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Nov-2019 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 20-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.8361 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12631738 CODE: LEMD LN ISIN: FR0010435297 ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMD LN Sequence No.: 30679 EQS News ID: 918897 End of Announcement EQS News Service

