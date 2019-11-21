Lyxor Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - Acc (RU2K LN) Lyxor Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Nov-2019 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 230.8261 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40920 CODE: RU2K LN ISIN: FR0011119254 ISIN: FR0011119254 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RU2K LN Sequence No.: 30687 EQS News ID: 918913 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2019 12:05 ET (17:05 GMT)