Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLMU LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Nov-2019 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.0854 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2435500 CODE: CLMU LN ISIN: LU1563454310 ISIN: LU1563454310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLMU LN Sequence No.: 30764 EQS News ID: 919067 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2019 12:07 ET (17:07 GMT)