Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (STUB LN) Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Nov-2019 / 18:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 96.8135 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29500 CODE: STUB LN ISIN: LU1617164055 ISIN: LU1617164055 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STUB LN Sequence No.: 30770 EQS News ID: 919079 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2019 12:13 ET (17:13 GMT)