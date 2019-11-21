Flashtalking Announces Platform Certification Program to Train and Support Marketers and Their Agencies Industry Wide

Upping its commitment to broad continuing education and service for its clients, leader in primary ad serving expands training curriculum and support features

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / Flashtalking, the leading global independent ad server for sophisticated advertisers, announces the debut of the Flashtalking Certification Program for new and existing clients. All clients will additionally benefit from an advanced in-app announcement and help feature integrated into the Flashtalking platform. As users perform tasks within the interface, contextually suggested help articles and guided walk-throughs populate for real-time support.

"Undertaking the Flashtalking Certification Program has been an extremely useful process for the team, both for those who have had to learn it from scratch and for more regular users to get their head around some of the additional functionality they may not be familiar with," said Adam Scantlebury, Associate Director, Technology, Mediacom. "Becoming a recognized, accredited agency allows us to showcase the great work we do for our clients. In fact, it has helped us take over the ownership of an ad-server network for one of our clients, which was previously managed by another agency. We look forward to progressing into the expert level of accreditation."

"Everything we do is about advocating for and serving data-driven marketers and their agencies. This best-in-class program exemplifies that mission," said Fred DeCaro III. Flashtalking's Director of Training and Operational Readiness. "By enrolling in this program, advertisers will come to appreciate and learn how to apply unbiased user-level data through Flashtalking's connected and integrated platform. Through an expertly crafted curriculum with hands-on training and assessments, we empower our clients to not only navigate the ever-changing digital landscape with best-in-class creative solutions and campaign management tools, but to truly become more intelligent marketers in the process. This insider training will serve them for the rest of their careers."

Inside the Flashtalking Certification Program

Flashtalking Certification is available to all new and existing Flashtalking clients who wish to expand their ad tech knowledge and confidence, while working closely with the latest data-driven strategies, methodologies and tools. As client trainees successfully complete learning plans in the Flashtalking Certification Program, they receive completion certificates marking their progress. The program is suited for individual ad operations professionals, digital creative designers, strategists or complete in-house teams.

The program offers a series of instructor-led courses, which are tracked and organized around one of three learning plans: Campaign Management, Creative Development, or Data & Analytics. Client trainees complete the coursework and accompanying quizzes and tests. Each course has a clearly defined agenda and dozens of links to the Flashtalking Support Center, where the company provides additional step-by-step instructions on the features and workflows covered in class.

"As leaders in the primary ad serving space, Flashtalking takes stewardship very seriously. We are committed to training today's campaign managers, data analysts, and creative developers to use our world-class platform with confidence and become the savvy data-driven marketers of the future," continued DeCaro. "Going forward, our goal is for "Flashtalking Certification' to become a key credential in the digital marketing field for ad operations professionals, digital creative designers and in-house strategists alike. In the coming year, the program will house webinars, and "electives' on special applications of Flashtalking solutions."

About Flashtalking

Flashtalking is the leading global independent primary ad server and analytics technology company. We use data to personalize advertising in real-time, independently analyze its effectiveness and enable optimization that drives better engagement and return on spend for sophisticated global brands.

Our platform leads the market with innovative products and services to ensure creative relevance and actionable insights across channels and formats, powered by unique cookieless tracking, data orchestration and algorithmic multi-touch attribution. We support clients at the crossroads where data, personalized creative and unbiased measurement intersect with expertise, service and a deep partner ecosystem to drive successful digital marketing.

Born and headquartered in the UK, established worldwide, Flashtalking spans the globe with offices in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Leeds, Cologne, Hamburg, Amsterdam, Paris, Barcelona, Milan, Sydney and Singapore. For more information visit www.flashtalking.com.

