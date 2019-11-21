Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (TIPA LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Nov-2019 / 18:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.0293 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6000 CODE: TIPA LN ISIN: LU1452600197 ISIN: LU1452600197 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPA LN Sequence No.: 30759 EQS News ID: 919057 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2019 12:14 ET (17:14 GMT)