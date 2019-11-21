A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest success story on competitor analysis solution. The client, a product packaging company based out of the United States wanted to understand areas where they lagged compared to their competitors. In addition, they wanted to identify their competitors' plans and change their processes accordingly. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitor analysis solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005668/en/

You can read the full story on how Infiniti's competitor analysis solution helped the client overcome these challenges here

"Competitive intelligence solutions can help businesses to keep pace with their competitors' strategies and business models," says a competitive intelligence expert at Infiniti Research.

Our competitive intelligence solutions can help you to anticipate your competitors' strategic direction, forecast future developments, and compete successfully. Request a free proposal.

Business impact of the competitor analysis solution for the product packaging firm

Identified the prominent competitors and their product portfolios

Identified the strengths and weaknesses of their competitors

Devised effective promotional campaigns and increased profits

Increased sales and enhanced operational efficiency

You may also like to read some of our recent competitor analysis success stories:

Turning Competitive Insights into Profits for a Food and Beverage Company Infiniti Research's Latest Competitor Analysis Solution

Transforming Production Processes and Increasing Market Share by 37% for a Food Packaging Company Infiniti's Latest Competitor Analysis Engagement

Competitor Analysis for a Surgical Equipment Company An Infiniti Research Success Story

Our competitor analysis solution will help you to gain an in-depth analysis of your competitors' activities for better decision-making. To know more benefits of leveraging our competitor analysis solution, request for more information.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005668/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us