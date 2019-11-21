Web Presence: Garrett Hofer Helps Veterans Transition from Military to Private Enterprise

NEW LONDON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / On November 11th, civilians across the United States gave thanks to veterans and honored victims of wars past and present. With 18.2 million vets in the U.S., most people know at least a handful of people who have served or are currently serving. Many, like Garrett Hofer of East Lyme, are related to one or more brave and honorable individuals. Garrett Hofer, formerly of Colorado, was raised by his single dad, a Vietnam War Army veteran. His brother also served in the Air Force and his nephew is currently serving in the Coast Guard. He knows firsthand how hardworking, adaptable, dedicated, disciplined, and skilled veterans are. Garrett Hofer also knows how challenging it can be for these qualified members of society to find work. For this reason, Garrett volunteers with the American Corporate Partners (ACP) Veterans Mentor program, which endeavors to help veterans transition from military to civilian life.

ACP hand-selects mentors from Fortune 500 companies to work one-on-one with military veterans and spouses to help them establish the skills needed for a successful career in the civilian working world. Volunteer mentors like Garrett Hofer CT volunteer their time to share their knowledge, expertise, and advice.

Per the ACP website, typical mentorships include components such as resume review and interview prep, career exploration, career advancement post-hire, help establishing a work-life balance, networking, small business development, and leadership and professional communication tips and training.

According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, in 2018, the veteran unemployment rate varied widely across the country, from 1.4 percent in Iowa to 6.5 percent in the District of Columbia. Although veterans possess a bevy of skills that can be applied to civilian jobs, it can be challenging for many reasons for vets to make a successful transition.

ACP, a non-profit, to date has helped over 16,000 vets secure a career and 98% of alums say they'd recommend the program to fellow veterans, according to the organization's website.

Garrett Hofer CT has worked with the organization for three years now. When Garrett Hofer Colorado was a junior in high school, his father, in his 50s at the time, lost his long-term job. The teen stepped up to help his dad pay the bills and regain his footing. Garrett Hofer said the experience showed him there are many brilliant people who don't have a safety net or backup plan and struggle to cope with unexpected life events, such as job loss.

After graduating with honors from the University of Wyoming with a bachelor's degree in finance, Garrett Hofer embarked on a career dedicated to helping others.

In addition to helping private families with their finances, Garett Hofer is fulfilled by his volunteer work and helping deserving people like his dad. Mentoring veterans is a small but significant way of thanking Armed Services members for all they have sacrificed.

Find more information about ACP's mentor program here: https://www.acp-usa.org/mentoring-program.

For more information about Garrett Hofer East Lyme, visit his LinkedIn.

