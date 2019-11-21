Probax Continues Strong Partner Growth In North American And Strengthens Its Commitment To Partners With New Canadian Data Centre; The Company Also Announces Its New Data Protection Dashboard, Probax Hive

Probax continues to expand its partner base in USA and Canada; New growth is driving data centre expansion and product enhancements leading into 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / Probax, a market leader in cloud data protection solutions, has continued its strong global expansion by opening a new data centre presence in Canada. The investment includes deployment of Backup-as-a-Service, Archive-as-a-Service, Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service and Office 365 Backup & Archive infrastructure and services into strategic data centres in Beauharnois, Quebec.

Since launching in North America in early 2018, Probax has grown its global Managed Service Provider (MSP) partner base by 23% month over month, with growth excelling in the US and Canada. This strong performance is largely due to the company's unique data protection solutions that allow partners to holistically manage and automate backup and business continuity offerings using Veeam, StorageCraft, Dropbox Business and Microsoft Office 365.

"Earlier this year we announced record growth in partner signings across North America and we have continued to see tremendous progress and success. That continued growth made opening a local data centre presence in Canada a straightforward decision." says Sam Meegahage, CEO of Probax. "Our Canadian partners can now offer their clients a comprehensive suite of data protection solutions that will keep their data in Canada.

"We've seen significant growth and partner interest in Canada as a result of our recent 40% price reduction in Backup-as-a-Service cloud storage." says Nadia Allan, VP of Sales. "Canada is a key component of Probax's overall North American strategy and this expansion further strengthens our commitment to our Canadian partners. Recently, we attended the Toronto ASCII event and with over 150 MSPs in attendance, the message was clear - they love our solutions and pricing model, but they need their data kept in Canada. To the MSPs in attendance, we made the commitment to deliver a local footprint within 90 days and I am happy to report that we delivered on that promise." Says Allan.

To coincide with the opening of their new data centre in Canada, Probax today announced new Canadian pricing as well as the imminent release of the company's fourth generation data protection dashboard, Probax Hive.

As a new tool for MSPs, Hive boasts built in automation, data management, advanced security and user management, risk profiling, monitoring and alerting. Hive can also fix many issues with little to no user interaction, utilizing proprietary algorithms and remote agents. Hive offers a unique solution for all partners using Veeam, StorageCraft, Dropbox and/or Microsoft Office 365.

"Hive has been designed with the MSP in mind and is a purpose-built control and management dashboard for partners managing Veeam and StorageCraft protected environments. Together with our SaaS protection solutions for Microsoft Office 365 and Dropbox, Hive will deliver incredible value to MSPs." says Kevin Allan, CTO of Probax. "We have worked very closely with our Partner Advisory Council (PAC) to design a solution that solves many of the data protection challenges that MSPs face."

"Our MSP partners are essential to our success which is why we work very closely with our partners, gathering feedback on our solutions and implementing improvements based on their suggestions and requirements. Our PAC is comprised of key MSP partners in Australia, New Zealand and North America, and they have all provided very positive feedback on Hive." Explains Sam Meegahage. "We're looking forward to launching Hive to all Probax partners on December 10."

For more information on Probax Hive, visit www.probax.io/hive.

About Probax (www.probax.io)

Probax is an award-winning provider of data protection solutions and services including data backup and retention, disaster recovery and business continuity. With unmatched partner enablement and support, together with continued innovation and integration with leading technology vendors including Veeam, StorageCraft, Dropbox and Microsoft; Probax empowers businesses to protect their most valuable asset, their data. Probax is proud to offer its services exclusively to MSPs globally.

For more information on the Probax platform and portfolio, please contact:

Nadia Allan

Vice President of Sales, North America

nadia.allan@probax.io

+1 8888-776229

SOURCE: Probax

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567517/Probax-Continues-Strong-Partner-Growth-In-North-American-And-Strengthens-Its-Commitment-To-Partners-With-New-Canadian-Data-Centre-The-Company-Also-Announces-Its-New-Data-Protection-Dashboard-Probax-Hive