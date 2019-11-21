Shapewear Can Be Body Positive? Just Ask Shapermint

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / When you think shapewear, the idea of "body positivity" may not immediately spring to mind. Shapermint, a fast-growing shapewear online store in the US is changing all of that.

Exploding into the market in June 2018, Shapermint -owned by the Trafilea Group- acquired 2 million customers at profit without external investment in only 15 months. A remarkable achievement considering the shapewear market was actually in decline, prior to this.

Their rapid growth is, in part, due to their use of social media advertising that educates users on the benefits of shapewear for women of all sizes and body types. In their videos, they use real women wearing shapewear, without body-editing, in order to stay true to their mission of "helping women wear shapewear loud and proud."

It is this mission-led messaging that compels their innovative and ground-breaking campaigns on body positivity, female empowerment and diversity. These have secured their position as a brand with a purpose.

Their website shows they are strongly behind this position: "We encourage women to love their bodies. We believe in being perfectly imperfect, and never having to apologize for that. We want to start a revolution: a movement where women have the confidence they need to succeed in their own lives, with or without shapewear."

Campaigns such as ThisIsMyTruth and WhatSheTaughtMe are changing the conversations women and the media are having about their bodies.

"Up until now, body positivity wasn't synonymous with shapewear and Shapermint is changing that," explains Shapermint Brand Manager Stephanie Biscomb. "Shapewear helps women by offering extra confidence when they need it - and Shapermint works to make them feel gorgeous every single day, even when they're not wearing shapewear."

Their 2+ million community of women are encouraged to love the bodies they're in, while striving to be healthy, happy and confident in their lives. How does shapewear fit in? Shapermint is transforming perception. Instead of focusing on the feelings of shame surrounding shapewear, the company is positioning it as an everyday garment that women choose to wear on their "off" days.

A women are relating to this message. "When I'm on my cycle, I gain anywhere from 3-5 pounds in water wait and I get super bloated," writes lifestyle blogger Candice Cunanan in her instagram account. "Those are the days when shapewear from Shapermint comes in handy for me - I feel amazing, confident and I love how the compression trains me to have better posture."

Recent mom Kiera Elton agrees. "I've suffered with my postpartum body, especially since my hysterectomy," she says, also on social media. "Shapermint is changing the game for us, y'all (...). [Shapewear] keeps everything in place and makes me feel confident in my own skin."

Shapermint's rapid growth is a testament to its commitment to understanding women, their behaviors and decision-making. In doing so, it is leading the way when it comes to the body positivity movement, shining a much-needed light on the actual pressure that goes into learning to love one's body - and removing the shame that women feel on those "off" days. This brand is definitely one to watch in 2020.

