FlexShopper, Inc.: FlexShopper Inc. to Present at 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) ("FlexShopper" or the "Company"), a leading national online lease-to-own ("LTO") retailer and LTO payment solution provider, announced today that it will be making a presentation at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 10th at 9:40 AM PST / 12:40 PM EST. CEO Rich House and Founder/President Brad Bernstein will be presenting and meeting with investors.

The Company will be webcasting its presentation, which will be available to the public using the following link: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro17/fpay/.

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc., (FPAY), is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com) and patent pending LTO payment method. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

