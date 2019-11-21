Amesite, Inc.: Amesite Inc. Announces Partnership with K-12 Partner

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / Amesite, Inc., an artificial intelligence software company providing online learning products, announced today its partnership with one of the largest counties in Michigan, the Washtenaw Intermediate School District (WISD). With an enrollment of over 46,000 students and over 80 schools, WISD serves nine public school districts and the public school academies in the greater Ann Arbor region.

The partnership's work will focus on the Washtenaw Alliance for Virtual Education (WAVE) program, a free public high school program for sudents in the Washenaw County school districts, which provides a flexible, student-centered, project-based approach to learning for students who need an alternative to the traditional high school model. The partnership is being supported by WISD and the Washtenaw Educational Options Consortium (WEOC).

WISD Superintendent Scott Menzel said, "The partnership with Amesite will provide cutting edge tools so our educators can focus their energy on providing our students with the exceptional educational experience they deserve. We are excited to partner with Amesite, a truly innovative tech company as dedicated to education as we are."

Amesite CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, said "We are thrilled to step into a partnership with WISD, a respected educational leader here in Michigan. Their strategic vision includes centering learning on the learner and using technology wisely. We are proud to partner with them - they are true innovators in the K-12 space."

Amesite's online learning solutions utilize artificial intelligence technologies, including machine learning and natural language processing, to deliver cost effective, cloud-based digital educational products, that greatly enhance and improve the learning experience of students. Amesite's online platform includes customized user messaging and tracking, as well as seamless integration of current events into traditional course materials, creating a more meaningful experience for both students and instructors alike.

About Washtenaw Intermediate School District

Washtenaw Intermediate School District (WISD) is the educational service agency for Washtenaw County, Michigan, serving nine public school districts and the public school academies in the greater Ann Arbor region. WISD provides an array of services to the community and local schools, including: special education leadership and coordination, early childhood services, technology support, business and human resources assistance, cradle-to-career community partnerships, and teacher and staff professional development. For more information, visit https://washtenawisd.org

About the Washtenaw Educational Options Consortium

Washtenaw Educational Options Consortium (WEOC) is an organization comprised of the nine local school districts and the WISD in Washtenaw County. These districts cooperate to provide a range of educational options to their students efficiently and cost-effectively. WEOC is governed by the WEOC Joint Steering Committee comprised of the superintendents of each local district and the Washtenaw Intermediate School District.

About the Washtenaw Alliance for Virtual Education

The Washtenaw Alliance for Virtual Education (WAVE) is a free, public high school program for students in Washtenaw County school districts. The program offers a flexible, student-centered, project-based approach to learning for students who need an alternative to the traditional high school model. Support is provided through an advisory teacher and online content support teachers. Staff work together to design and administer an academic program that meets the state standards and prepares each student for further education and career skills. WAVE is available as part of local Washtenaw public school districts' participation in the Washtenaw Educational Options Consortium. WAVE is one of the anchor programs designed for students seeking a non-traditional high school education experience, through their home school district.

About Amesite, Inc.

Amesite is a high tech artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based platform for learning products to be cost-effectively and conveniently delivered to learners online, in business, higher education and K12. Amesite uses artificial intelligence technologies to provide customized environments for learners, and easier-to-manage interfaces for instructors. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

