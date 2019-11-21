Exactech, a developer and producer of innovative implants, instrumentation and computer-assisted technologies for joint replacement surgery announced today the acquisition of its independent distribution partner, Exactech Italia S.p.A., creating a new corporate subsidiary, effective Nov. 21, 2019.

The purchase included all shares of the Province of Brescia-based importer and distributor of Exactech's orthopaedic implants, instrumentation and advanced surgical technologies.

According to Exactech Senior Vice President of Global Sales Stuart Kleopfer, "Exactech Italia has been a key strategic partner for the past eight years, distributing our knee, hip and shoulder replacement systems, as well as our ExactechGPS computer-assisted surgery technology. We look forward to expanding our investment in the new subsidiary with an even broader portfolio of products over the coming years."

Exactech Italia employs distribution and sales professionals who provide products through independent agencies throughout the country.

"We are eager to integrate the Exactech Italia team into our corporate structure under the continued leadership of Marco Migliori," said Exactech Vice President of International Sales Market Development Daniel Berdat. "Going direct will allow us to provide even greater service to our customers in this important market."

With this acquisition, Exactech now has direct operations in eight global markets with distribution in more than 35 countries.

Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

About Exactech

Based in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech develops and markets orthopaedic implant devices, related surgical instruments, biologic materials and computer-assisted surgery technologies to hospitals and physicians. The company manufactures many of its orthopaedic devices at its Gainesville facility. Exactech's orthopaedic products are used in the restoration of bones and joints that have deteriorated as a result of injury or diseases such as arthritis. Exactech markets its products in the United States, in addition to more than 30 markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Additional information about Exactech can be found at www.exac.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005961/en/

Contacts:

Priscilla Bennett, APR

Exactech Vice President of Corporate Communications

(352) 377-1140