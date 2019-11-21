

PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $370.93 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $338.11 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $3.85 billion from $3.55 billion last year.



Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $370.93 Mln. vs. $338.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.03 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q3): $3.85 Bln vs. $3.55 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.20 to $1.25 Full year EPS guidance: $4.52 to $4.57



