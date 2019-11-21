

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $126 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $67 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $3.57 billion from $3.65 billion last year.



Nordstrom Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $126 Mln. vs. $67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.81 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.57 Bln vs. $3.65 Bln last year.



