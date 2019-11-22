Victory Resources Corp.: Victory Announces Change of Business Focus to That of an Investment Company

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") announced it has determined that it is in its shareholders' best interests to formalize its business focus to that of an investment company, subject to CSE approval. In accordance with the policies of the CSE, trading in the shares of Victory will be halted pending the review and filing of a listing statement describing the new business focus and satisfying other CSE policy requirements, which include shareholder approval. Coincident with this change of business, the Company will change its name to Victory Empire Inc.

As a diversified investment corporation, Victory will look at multiple investment opportunities, without being restricted to any particular industry or sector. While it anticipates that most of its investments will be by way of an equity position, it may also provide debt financing. The Company may take an active role in management of its investee companies where its experience and contacts would be beneficial.

The Company has recently announced investments or potential investments in the health and wellness sector and the market data sector. While it has no plans to divest itself of its mineral resource property in BC, the Company is aware that the market remains unfriendly to junior mining companies. As a result, this change of business should be beneficial to its shareholders.

About Victory Resources Corporation

VICTORY RESOURCES CORPORATION (CSE: VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The company is also currently seeking other opportunities.

