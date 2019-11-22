Technavio has been monitoring the global battery market in telecommunication industry since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 6.98 billion during 2020-2024. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global battery market in telecommunication industry 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 144-page research report with TOC on "Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry Analysis Report by Product (Lead-acid battery, Li-ion battery, and Others), by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 2024."

The market is driven by the rise in data use. In addition, the increased need for rural electrification is anticipated to further boost the growth of the battery market in telecommunication industry market.

There has been a significant rise in data usage due to the rising number of internet users and availability of large number of digital media applications and its real-time experience. The rise in data traffic increases the need for spectrum and broadband networks. Apart from network rollout, increased data use has prompted telecom operators to invest more in upgrading the existing network infrastructure. This will increase the need for batteries to run telecom power systems. With the rapid rise of telecommunication industry, the need for signal strength for disruption-free calling service increases. These factors will drive the demand for batteries in the telecommunication industry, which will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Battery Companies in Telecommunication industry:

Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner Sohn GmbH

Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner Sohn GmbH operates the businesses under the Products segment. The product offered by the company is grid power batteries. The company offers a wide range of grid power batteries, such as grid power V H, grid power V M, grid power VR X (FT), grid power V L, grid power VR M, and grid power VR L, that are used in the telecom industry.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. operates the business under the Manufacturing and trading of lead acid storage batteries segment. The company's key offering include telecom battery solutions. The company offers the AMARON SLEEK and AMARON VOLT range of batteries for the telecom industry.

C&D Technologies Inc.

C&D Technologies Inc. has business operations under various segments, namely telecom; UPS and datacenter; energy and utility; government; engine starting; and recycling. The product offered by the company is telecom battery. The company offers 10 and 20-year valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) and 20-year vented lead-acid (VLA) batteries. It also offers power system support solutions that include chargers, rectifiers, distribution, and cabinets.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. operates the business under four segments, which include transportation, motive power, reserve power, and wire, cable battery accessories. The company's key offering include telecommunication batteries. The company offers telecommunication batteries such as DEKA UNIGY I, DEKA UNIGY II, and DEKA FAHRENHEIT.

EnerSys

EnerSys operates the business under the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company offers a wide range of premium flooded and sealed batteries, such as CYCLON battery and SBS battery, to serve the telecommunications market.

Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Lead-acid battery

Li-ion battery

Others

Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



