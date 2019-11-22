

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Friday following three straight days of losses as worries about U.S.-China tensions eased after a report from the Wall Street Journal said China's chief trade negotiator has invited his American counterparts to Beijing for a new round of face-to-face talks.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 144.74 points or 0.63 percent to 23,183.32, off a high of 23,185.95 earlier. Japanese shares hit a three-week low on Thursday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is advancing more than 1 percent and Fast Retailing is edging down 0.1 percent.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Sony and Mitsubishi Electric are higher by more than 1 percent each, while Canon is adding 0.4 percent. Panasonic is declining almost 1 percent.



Panasonic said it will end all production of liquid crystal display panels by 2021 amid stiff competition from foreign rivals.



In the tech space, Advantest is rising almost 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is adding more than 1 percent. Among auto stocks, Toyota Motor and Honda Motor are rising 0.6 percent each.



In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is gaining more than 2 percent and Inpex is advancing more than 1 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.



Among the major gainers, Z Holdings is rising almost 4 percent and Asahi Kasei is higher by almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, Nippon Light Metal and Rakuten are lower by almost 2 percent each.



In economic news, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that overall consumer prices in Japan were up 0.2 percent on year in October. That was unchanged from the September reading, although it was shy of estimates for a gain of 0.3 percent.



Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile food prices, rose an annual 0.4 percent. That was in line with expectations and up from 0.3 percent in the previous month.



Japan also will see preliminary November figures for its manufacturing, services and composite PMIs today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 108 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Thursday, partly reflecting renewed uncertainty about the U.S. and China finalizing a phase one trade deal due to tensions over Hong Kong. Meanwhile, a report from the Wall Street Journal said China's chief trade negotiator has invited his American counterparts to Beijing for a new round of face-to-face talks. Citing people briefed on the matter, the WSJ said Chinese Vice Premier Liu He extended the invitation to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a phone call late last week.



The Dow slipped 54.80 points or 0.2 percent to 27,766.29, the Nasdaq dipped 20.52 points or 0.2 percent to 8,506.21 and the S&P 500 edged down 4.92 points or 0.2 percent to 3,103.54.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both edged down by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil prices rebounded from early losses and moved higher to hit their best levels in almost two months on Thursday, reacting to reports that OPEC and its allies will likely extend output cuts beyond March 2020. WTI crude for January ended up $1.57 or about 2.8 percent at $58.58 a barrel.



